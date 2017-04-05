Michigan community opts out of authorizing medical marijuana facilities

A southeastern Michigan community is opting out of authorizing potential medical marijuana facilities.

The Monroe News reports that the Monroe City Council this week unanimously approved the decision. City Manager Vincent Pastue says one of the primary reasons for the council's action is a lack of regulations on such facilities.

Pastue says it's "difficult, if not impossible, for a community to make a land-use decision absent of these regulations." He says those regulations aren't expected until at least year's end. And he says the city is getting 6 to 10 calls a week inquiring about medical marijuana dispensaries.

Monroe could reconsider its decision in the future. Michigan voters approved marijuana use in 2008 for some chronic medical conditions.

