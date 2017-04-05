California man accused of shipping drugs to Michigan - WNEM TV 5

California man accused of shipping drugs to Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Delano Leflore remains at large (Source: seen in a photo released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office) Delano Leflore remains at large (Source: seen in a photo released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office)
Stock photo Stock photo
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

Federal authorities have charged a Southern California man for his role in an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped cocaine and heroin from Los Angeles to Michigan.

The Department of Justice says Kevin Blair of Pasadena was held without bail after appearing in court Monday. The 45-year-old will face charges including drug distribution and conspiracy. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

DOJ spokesman Thom Mrozek says an alleged accomplice, 37-year-old Delano Leflore of Detroit, remains a fugitive.

The case against the two men follows seizure last month of nearly 5.5 pounds (2.2 kg) of heroin and cocaine at Los Angeles International Airport.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.