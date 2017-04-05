Just in: Great Lakes Loons Opening Day parade canceled

The Great Lakes Loons Opening Day parade, scheduled for Thursday, April 6, has been canceled due to incoming winter weather.

For more on the incoming weather, click here

The Loons made the announcement on Wednesday saying the parade will not be rescheduled.

No decision has been made yet regarding the Opening Day Championship Celebration and game against the Lansing Lugnuts.

If the game is played, gates will open at 5 p.m. with the first 1,000 fans receiving a commemorative championship banner.

A pregame ceremony will take place at 5:30 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.