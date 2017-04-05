Speeding vehicle leads to arrest for weed, crystal meth - WNEM TV 5

Speeding vehicle leads to arrest for weed, crystal meth

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office Source: Gladwin County Sheriff's Office
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Michigan woman was arrested after authorities say they found marijuana and crystal meth inside her vehicle.

On Sunday, April 2 a Gladwin County deputy stopped a 2009 Dodge Charger for speeding on M-30 near Highwood Road.

During the stop, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search found a small quantity of marijuana and crystal meth, according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Samantha Ploughman of Lansing, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Her bond was set at $6,000 cash or surety. 

