Mom thankful after fire chief, officer deliver her son in parking lot

Oh, baby! A Mid-Michigan woman is basking in the glow of motherhood after her son arrived by surprise in a local parking lot.

Officials said a baby boy was delivered in the backseat of a Suburban by Thomas Township Fire Chief Mike Cousins and Police Sgt. Al Fong.

"We arrived on the scene and got in the back of the Suburban and everything and certainly realized we were definitely going to be having a baby right there, that there wasn't going to be time to get to the hospital," Cousins said.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of Family Video, located at 6945 on Gratiot Road in Saginaw County's Thomas Township.

"As medical professionals we are trained in the delivery of a baby, but something we don't practice very often," Cousins said.

Fong was second to arrive to the scene. He held the mom's hand and helped her with the breathing part.

"Seeing the baby come out and hearing the baby crying when he came out, like the chief said, it's kind of like a euphoric feeling where you're seeing life come into the world instead of the other way around," Fong said.

Baby Calvin and his mom Stacy Clapp were taken to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.

Clapp was on her way to the hospital at time. Her step-mom was driving the SUV.

Clapp said she doesn't remember much from the actual delivery, but she does remember Cousins.

She said a piece of Cousins will always be with Calvin. Calvin's middle name is Michael in honor of the man who delivered him.

"I couldn't thank him enough," Clapp said.

Calvin Michael was born at 7 pounds 1 ounce.

"It'll definitely be a memory that's for sure. He was famous since he was born," Clapp said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.