Payless shoe store in Bay City Mall on closing list

A Mid-Michigan Payless shoe store is among the hundreds set to close after the chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy collection.

The store in the Bay City Mall is included in the list of 400 locations across the country set to close immediately as part of the reorganization.

Others include the store in Dearborn, Woodhaven, Okemos, the store in the Alpena Mall, the Sterling Ponds Shopping Center and the Big Rapids Commons S/C.

Payless plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent. It currently has more than 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries.

