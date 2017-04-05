3 Mid-Michigan Family Dollar stores set to close - WNEM TV 5

3 Mid-Michigan Family Dollar stores set to close

MID-MICHIGAN

Three Mid-Michigan Family Dollar stores are expected to close this summer as the company plans to liquidate.

The stores, listed below, will close by June 30 according to information provided to the State of Michigan.

  • Saginaw, 3545 Dixie Highway – 8 employees
  • Burton, 1181 E. Bristol Road -- 9 employees
  • Mt. Morris, 6444 N. Saginaw Street – 6 employees

More than a dozen stores across the state will be shuttered in the move as Dollar General acquires Dollar Express stores in dozens of states across the country.

Click here for a full list of Michigan stores impacted by the move.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

