3 Mid-Michigan Family Dollar stores set to close

Three Mid-Michigan Family Dollar stores are expected to close this summer as the company plans to liquidate.

The stores, listed below, will close by June 30 according to information provided to the State of Michigan.

Saginaw, 3545 Dixie Highway – 8 employees

Burton, 1181 E. Bristol Road -- 9 employees

Mt. Morris, 6444 N. Saginaw Street – 6 employees

More than a dozen stores across the state will be shuttered in the move as Dollar General acquires Dollar Express stores in dozens of states across the country.

Click here for a full list of Michigan stores impacted by the move.

