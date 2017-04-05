Police arrest armed, dangerous man in connection with kidnapping - WNEM TV 5

Police arrest armed, dangerous man in connection with kidnapping

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Steven Bridges (Source: Crime Stoppers) Steven Bridges (Source: Crime Stoppers)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police have arrested a man in connection to a kidnapping incident.

Officials issued a five-count felony warrant for Steven Bridges regarding a kidnapping that took place on March 31.

That's when a 58-year-old man was taken at gunpoint from the Flint Terrace Apartments. He was eventually found bound, gagged and tied to a chair in the basement of a vacant Flint home.

James Elbert, 28, of Flint was arrested and charged with kidnapping, extortion, felony assault, CCW and felony in possession. A 27-year-old female was also arrested, but police said the prosecutor's office did not charge her. 

Bridges is also considered a suspect.

Police asked for the public's help in locating him. They said he was considered armed and dangerous.

A cash reward up to $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

He was arrested on April 10.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.