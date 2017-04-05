Stink bombs set off at Zilwaukee Middle School - WNEM TV 5

Stink bombs set off at Zilwaukee Middle School


SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

Students set off a couple stink bombs at Zilwaukee Middle School on Wednesday.

Two students set off two stink bombs around noon, according to Cynthia Brackett, Spokesperson for the Saginaw Public School District.

The maintenance staff addressed the situation, according to Brackett.

There’s no word on any possible disciplinary action. 

