Former police officer sentenced for drunken crash

A former police lieutenant was sentenced on Wednesday for a drunken crash.

Jason Teddy, 46, was sentenced to 93 days in jail.

"I cannot begin to explain or find the right words to bring to this court to understand the pain and suffering that this man has put me through," said Hillary Briggs, victim.

Nearly two years ago former Michigan State Police Lt. Teddy hit Briggs on her motorcycle while he was intoxicated.

In court Briggs wiped away tears after the sentence was handed out.

"That was like the end chapter to a two year nightmare," Briggs said.

Briggs felt the punishment was too lenient, but Teddy's attorney thought was too harsh.

"Think he should've received probation like everybody else does," his attorney Mark Mackley said.

Mackley said both his client and Briggs had alcohol in their system the night of the accident.

"The hypocrisy is stunning. She was a .11. She talks about like she had no part in this and it's just pure hypocrisy," Mackley said.

Butch Brown, a member of the motorcycle rights group Abate of Michigan, was in court to support Briggs. He thinks Teddy, who had no criminal record prior to this incident, was cut some slack.

"He got special privilege for being a state cop as far as I'm concerned," Brown said.

However, special prosecutor Rick Dubridge thought the sentence was appropriate.

"Ms. Briggs and I had conversations prior to the plea, conversations prior to the sentencing. I understand the concerns that she had. A lot of the same concerns were addressed in court today. However, based on all of the facts and circumstances I still think this was the best resolution," Dubridge said.

As for Briggs, she is focused on moving on.

"He got a good break I think, but now it's time for me to focus on more recovery and more [physical therapy] and going back to work," Briggs said.

Teddy will report to the Bay County Jail on April 19 to serve out his sentence.

