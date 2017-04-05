Road commissions prepare for snow

The road commissions around Mid-Michigan are gearing up for the snow storm.

"Within 24 hours we pretty much can convert from spring operations to winter operations," said Simeon Martin, chief foreman for Saginaw Public Works.

He said Wednesday was a busy day for he and his crew.

"They have been actually converting all the salt trucks back over because we took all of the salters off to prepare for spring operations like yard ways, brush collection and street sweeping. So we've been converting all the trucks back over to salt so they can go out and salt and plow the roads," Martin said.

He said April 1 typically signifies their transition to spring equipment, but he didn't hesitate to convert the trucks back to prepare for the storm.

Residents said it is better to be prepared than try to play catch-up in a winter storm.

"You don't want to get caught in a winter storm without a plow on, especially if you're going north and traveling like we are," said Jim Jarlock, resident.

He and his family are heading up north to their cabin. They spent Wednesday afternoon picking out and purchasing a snow plow.

"Just not having to worry about being stuck, just safety," Jarlock said.

Dave Wohlfeil, owner of Wohlfeil Hardware Store in Saginaw Township, said he expects shoppers to be preparing for both snow and spring at the same time.

"I think probably, we'll be in a winter mode tomorrow. So everybody will be getting their snow blowers and shovels out. And I think after two days then they'll be back doing their lawn as far as fertilizing their lawn and getting their lawn mowers ready," Wohlfeil said.

