Consumers Energy prepares for snow storm

The strong winds and heavy snow could easily lead to many power outages across the state.

Consumers Energy is doing its best to prepare for the worst.

Kelley Peatross, with Consumers Energy, said the company is ready for the storm. The system moving in could bring rain, high winds and wet snow.

"As individuals travel we encourage everyone to be safe, to build in some time for your travel. And some other safety tips if you see power lines that are down call 911 or call our number at 1-800-477-5050 to let us know," Peatross said.

Consumers is tracking the weather and have a storm ready team coming in. They promise to work around the clock to get people their power back.

Peatross said if you do lose power and use a generator, never use inside of an attached garage, basement or near any air intakes.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure our teams are in place and our partners are available if we need them to provide additional service," Peatross said.

