Police: Decomposed body found at Saginaw Township apartment

Police are investigating the death of a man after a decomposed body was discovered at a Saginaw Township apartment on Wednesday.

It happened at Camelot Place Apartments, 141 Camelot Drive.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said the body was badly decomposed.

He said the investigators wore hazmat suits for their protection.

The 60-year-old man had not been heard from in three weeks so the manager went to check on him and discovered his body, Pussehl said.

There are no signs of foul play.

