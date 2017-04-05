Hall opens for residents seeking refuge from floods, loss of power

The Bangor Township Hall has opened its doors to residents seeking refuge from possible flooding and loss of power.

The storm system moving through Mid-Michigan has issued the following alerts:

Flood Warning: in effect for the Saginaw River in Saginaw and Bay counties from Thursday at 10 AM to Monday at midnight.

in effect for the Saginaw River in Saginaw and Bay counties from Thursday at 10 AM to Monday at midnight. Flood Warning: in effect for the Rifle River in Arenac County through Thursday afternoon.

in effect for the Rifle River in Arenac County through Thursday afternoon. Flood Advisory: in effect for the Chippewa River in Isabella County through Saturday afternoon.

in effect for the Chippewa River in Isabella County through Saturday afternoon. Flood Watch: in effect for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties until Thursday at 8 PM.

The Bangor Township Hall will remain open until concerns are over.

Meanwhile, the Tittabawassee River underneath the Tridge in Midland has already broken its banks.

Jerry Yascolt, Midland resident, said when it gets too full it starts backing up into the creek, putting his home in danger.

"Some of the areas do have problems," he said.

As he keeps his eyes on the river, waves crashed on the shores of the Saginaw Bay. Thursday's strong northeast winds have prompted a lake shore flooding advisory. The water level could rise 3 feet on Thursday just from the wind.

"It typically brings waves up to our sea wall and brings in this clutter and trees and limbs," said Dan Hazen, lives on the Saginaw Bay.

Hazen said he will keep his eyes on the rising water, but isn't worried about his home being affected because the lake level is down. However, he said the wind could backlog water trying to flow into the bay, causing more problems upstream.

"They probably have it worse on the Saginaw and Kawkawlin Rivers," Hazen said. "It pushes the water back in."

