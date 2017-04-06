Heavy winds, rain causing outages and flooding

High winds and blasting rain are causing power outages and flooding across Mid-Michigan.

A Flood Warning continues for the Saginaw River in Saginaw, as well as the Shiawassee River at Owosso. Other areas are also under Flood Advisories. The Tittabawassee River already broke its banks in Midland, flooding Chippewassee Park and other areas.

The city of Midland has closed several roads because of flooding, including Emerson Park, Golfside Drive and Tittabawassee River Road Northwood to Dublin Road.

The National Weather Service is warning of rising water levels along the Saginaw Bay shoreline. Genesee County dispatch also reported about 7:30 a.m. that Beecher Road is beginning to flood between Elms and Morrish Roads in Clayton Township. That's in the Swartz Creek area.

The wind alone could bring the water level three feet higher Thursday.

Consumers Energy power outages are already impacting the Mid-Michigan area:

Alcona County: 1,837 customers

Arenac County: 223 customers

Bay County: 1,958 customers

Genesee County: 351 customers

Gladwin County: 168 customers

Iosco County: 5,495 customers

Midland County: 252 customers

Ogemaw County: 2,479 customers

Oscoda County: 49 customers

Roscommon County: 246 customers

Saginaw County: 1,079 customers

Shiawassee County: 124 customers

"We're hoping those impacted by this storm weren't the same people that were impacted by the historic wind storm last month," said Kelley Peatross, community affairs manager for Consumers.

She said there is a plan in place to restore power as soon as possible, but the weather presents a challenge for those attempting the restoration.

"They're having trouble getting in the buckets to restore the lines," Peatross said.

Coty's Landing in Saginaw is one of the many places that lost power. The manager said they are missing out on a day of business.

"The power went out today about a quarter to 11 and we just have been waiting around to see if the power will come back on so that we can do some business. We usually have a good crowd here on Thursdays. Kinda hurts the business a little being down like this," Nick Wardin said.

Fortunately for Wardin the power was restored about 3 p.m.

DTE is reporting more than 4,500 customers without power in Huron County. There are 270 customers without power in Lapeer County and another 174 in Sanilac County.

For more details on the outages, click here.

As a precaution, Bangor Township near Bay City opened up its township hall Wednesday night for people who lose power or who may end up with flooding issues.

In Genesee County, central dispatch reported trees down on Seymour Road, south of Willard Road in Montrose Township. Trees were also reportedly down on McKinley Road, south of Stanley Road in Flushing Township. Both areas have now been cleared.

The weather also caused a slew of crashes on Thursday.

"There are points where there weill be patches that ice over and it's just raining, but then people do 85 miles per hour and that's when we have our crashes," said Troy Meder, trooper with the Michigan State Police.

He said Thursday was a busy day for his department.

"My partner and I had half a dozen crashes and other crews probably had twice as many as that," Meder said.

Meder blamed careless driving for the crashes.

"I absolutely do think they're being careless. It's raining out. It's going from rain to snow to sleet and then back," Meder said.

