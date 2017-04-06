Community trying to save mental health hospital that employs hundreds

A community is trying to save a mental health hospital that employs hundreds as the facility is facing a lawsuit over some patients’ violent behavior.

Residents have begun a letter writing campaign on behalf of the Caro Center. The center is home to 600 patients, but was built more than 100 years ago.

Governor Rick Snyder proposed $117 million for a new hospital, but not necessarily in the Tuscola County community where it now employs 360 people.

“Having that type of economic impact leave the county would be devastating to our local economy,” one resident said.

Dozens of people got help writing letters Wednesday night at the library in Caro.

At least 60 more are arriving with their own messages for the governor.

The lawsuit was filed by a patient claiming mandatory overtime for employees leaves workers exhausted and unable to control some patients’ violent behavior.

The state agency running the center won’t comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.