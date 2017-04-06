Police release photos of suspects in armed robbery at Saginaw gas station

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station.

It happened Wednesday night at the Admiral gas station on State Street, near M-47 in Saginaw Township.

Investigators said two men entered the gas station when one of the suspects pointed a black handgun at the female station clerk and demanded money. Officials said the suspects then shoved the woman into a storage closet while they took cash from her register.

Police are not saying how much money was taken.

Both suspects then fled on foot.

The store employee was able to escape the closet without injury.

A K9 unit with the Saginaw Police Department was brought to the scene and tried to track the path of both men, however, their scent was lost in a parking lot a short distance away.

The employee described the first suspect as approximately 30-years-old. He was about 5’6” tall and about 175 pounds. He was wearing a green and gray flannel jacket with a hood, glasses, gray sweatpants and blue gloves.

The second suspect was described as approximately 35-years-old. He was about 5’8” and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a white and beige jacket, baseball hat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

