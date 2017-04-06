Crash on I-675 causes traffic backup

A crash on I-675 had traffic at a standstill Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Mile Marker 4, just past Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw County.

There is no word on injuries at this time, but several viewers reported traffic was at a complete standstill in the area for quite a while.

