Crashing waves cause mess for Mid-Michigan homeowners

Mother Nature is pouring buckets of rain on Mid-Michigan and its causing a bit of a mess for residents living near area beaches.

A man who lives on Kawkawlin River Drive in Bay County said these are the worst conditions hes seen in 20 years. He reported wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are causing three to four foot waves on the river.

Many nearby docks have been washed away and the water has risen one foot above the seawall.

Michele Park Fry also sent us a video Thursday from Brissette Beach on the Saginaw Bay in Kawkawlin showing the rising water and heavy waves. Watch that video here.

Also in Bay County, Sandy Doud sent us a video of the crashing waves on South Linwood Beach. Watch her video here.

