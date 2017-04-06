Lake Michigan waves crashing over pier in Holland - WNEM TV 5

Lake Michigan waves crashing over pier in Holland

HOLLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Strong winds are being felt across the state and kicking up some big waves on Lake Michigan.

Click here to see spyglasshill.com’s livestream of the waves crashing over the pier in Holland near Holland State Park.

The camera focuses on the pier lights at the Holland Channel.

