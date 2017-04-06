Saying 'yes' ropes you into phone scam - WNEM TV 5

Saying 'yes' ropes you into phone scam

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Grand Blanc Township Police are warning about an ongoing phone scam.

Police report that several residents have picked up a call where the caller states that you’ve won a gift card from a big box store.

At some point during the conversation they ask, “Can you hear me?”

If you answer “yes” then they have you.

Police report they will begin a magazine subscription and bill you. When you go to dispute the bill they play back your voice saying “yes” to the purchase.

Police recommend that if you get a call claiming you’ve won a gift card just hang up.

Don’t talk to them or answer any of their questions.

