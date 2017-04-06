Golden Corral to open restaurant in Saginaw

A new buffet-style restaurant is coming to Saginaw.

The Saginaw Township Planning Commission approved plans on Wednesday, April 5 for the North Carolina-based Golden Corral to open a store on Bay Road, near the corner of Bay and Schust in Saginaw Township.

The commission unanimously approved plans for the company to build a 11,192-square-foot building in front of the CubeSmart storage facility.

The restaurant has other locations in Michigan, including Flint, Lansing, Muskegon and Holland.

The franchise has been serving family-oriented buffets for more than 43 years. It’s also recognized as “America’s #1 buffet and grill,” according to the company’s website.

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy recently became the spokesperson for the buffet-style restaurant.

To check out the restaurant’s menu, click here.

The restaurant is expected to open later this year.

