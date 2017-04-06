3 charged after body found in trunk of car at softball park

Questions remain after a man’s body was found inside the trunk of a car.

The body of Freddie Porter was discovered on April 6. On Tuesday, three people were arrested and charged in his death.

The victim’s family is still trying to give Porter a proper burial while Corunna residents are trying to figure out how he ended up in their backyard.

“It's a quiet, quaint, happy little town,” Amy Garrett said.

If the sun is out and the weather is nice, you can bet Mitchell Fields in Corunna will be busy. There are people on bikes, kids on the playground, Frisbee contests and multiple softball games.

That’s why many residents say they were shocked to hear a man was found dead inside the trunk of a car at the very same park.

"It was a shock for sure. Those things don't happen here. It was definitely a shock to the system to see that something like that would happen in our small community,” Garrett said.

The details of the death of 42-year old Porter are still not clear, but police charged Ojwjuan King, 33, from Flint, Hillary Marshall, 27, from Flint and Westley Wilson, 25, from Flint, with homicide and other charges.

Police say Porter, a father of two young boys, was from Caro and had recently been released from jail. The mystery surrounding how he ended up dead has some grasping for answers, while others hope that whatever happened doesn't change the image of their small community.

"Even though that person was found here. It didn't happen here. That person was brought here,” Garrett said.

Police said they have not yet closed their investigation into Porter’s death.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe account has been set up to support his two young sons.

To donate, click here.

