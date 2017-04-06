Child stumbles over dead man while walking to school - WNEM TV 5

Child stumbles over dead man while walking to school

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a child tripped over a body laying on the sidewalk on his way to school Thursday. 

It happened about 8:20 a.m. in the area of Webber and Newton in Saginaw.

Sgt. Reggie Williams told TV5 the man appeared to be in his 70s. Investigators believe he may have suffered a heart attack, Williams said. 

The man's name will not be released until family can be notified. 

