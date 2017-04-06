High water threatens residents in mobile home park

High water levels from the heavy rain and strong winds threatened residents at a Mid-Michigan mobile home park.

The fire department was called to Wenonah Beach Trailer Park in Bay County Thursday morning after reports of high water threatened to trap residents in their mobile homes.

Several residents were evacuated.

The park is located near the Saginaw Bay in Bangor Township where gusty winds and heavy downpours from this week's storm have caused rising water levels.

"I've been here 18 years and I've never seen a storm this bad," said Ethan Deardoff, resident.

He was forced to evacuate from his water front home at the mobile home park.

"It was pretty crazy, 5 foot waves up on the deck. That whole deck was covered in water, boat was on the other side of the fence, now in the front yard," Deardoff said.

Many people in the park were told to leave their homes and all of their belongings to find shelter. Hours later many returned to find the shambled mess the storm left behind.

Kevin Metevia stopped by to check on his mother's house. To his surprise his appeared to be in tact.

"I'm happy she's alright," Metevia said.

However, not all of the homes escaped the wrath of the storm.

"The water just kept coming and coming and eventually broke open my gate," said Paul Mason, resident.

Mason and his wife covered up their windows and left Thursday morning after losing power. They came back that night to find a broken deck, a missing fence and a whole lot of clean-up work.

"I worry about next year and the next storm because as the bay rises, every storm impact is just that much more dramatic. We'll have to wait and see," Mason said.

