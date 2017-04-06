Police: Do you know this man? - WNEM TV 5

Police: Do you know this man?

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Burton Police Department Source: Burton Police Department
BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help identifying a local man.

Burton Police Department posted the surveillance image to their Facebook Thursday. They said the man was seen using a credit/debit card at the UofM ATM on Bristol Road.

If you know his name, police call Det. Schreiber at 810-244-1545. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.