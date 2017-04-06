USS Edson museum closed due to high water

The U.S.S. Edson closed the museum Thursday due to high water.

TV5 was told the water was up 3-5 inches at 9:30 a.m. so the decision was made to close it.

The driveway was also covered by water.

"Probably the first time we've closed for flooding at least in the last three years," said Carla Monteiro, office administrator. "Our concern is the water was up to the breakers for the electrical. So we're going to have to get that dried out and see where we can go from there."

Monteiro said the ship itself suffered no damage, but a power outage was keeping the museum closed on Friday.

