Police release photos of robbery suspect

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a bank robbery at a local credit union. 

It happened at United Financial Credit Union, 2510 Weiss in Saginaw Township at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Saginaw Township Police report a woman walked into the bank and passed a teller a note announcing it was a robbery.

She was given an undisclosed amount of money and walked out of the credit union, going south on Avon Street.

No weapon was used, police said.

A K9 unit was called to the scene, but the dog lost the suspect's scent a short distance away from the building. 

The woman is described as being in her late 30’s, around 5’4” and 180 pounds with a round face.

If you have any information, contact the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

