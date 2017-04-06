Some residents leave homes due to high water levels

TV5 received viewer reports that some residents in the village of Quanicassee left their homes on Thursday due to flooding.

Township Supervisor Jamie Wark said she has checked with the Tuscola County Sheriff and they are not considering evacuations at this point.

Sheriff Glen Skrent said there is about 8 inches of standing water on some roads, but the department does have ways of getting to people if necessary.

One resident said the flooding is the worst he has seen in decades.

"We just witnessed the water come up as fast as it has since 1986. We ended up with water going across the yard and going into the house," said Brian Jenich, resident.

He said luckily the water seems to be receding, but the damage has been done.

"It looks like giant icebergs coming in the way the white caps are rolling," said Jim Valentine, Quanicassee resident.

The north wind on the Saginaw Bay combined with an already swollen river caused significant flooding.

Thursday's flooding brought back memories from the 1986 flood.

"There was a lot of water across the roads," Valentine said.

He lives just down from where the Quanicassee River dumps into the Saginaw Bay. He said his in-laws had water in their garage and other residents had their basements flooded.

"It's a mess. Just clean it up. It's all you have to do," Valentine said.

Flooding concerns in Bay County

Meanwhile, flooding is the biggest concern for residents in Bay County and it forced some residents to evacuate their homes.

Karen Wilson decided to ride out the barrage of wind whipped white caps at her home along the Saginaw Bay. The area was battered by relentless waves pushing water into the Wenonah Beach Estates in Bay County.

First responders went to Wilson's home and wheeled her out on a stretcher in an effort to keep her safe. However, she said she was willing to stay.

Water from the bay kept rolling into the area, smashing through fences and causing other damage in its wake.

"I think this is absolutely crazy. I've never seen it like this," said Kathleen Telmont, resident.

Telmont wanted to stay in her home too, but it didn't take long to change her tune.

"I kept looking out the window thinking it didn't look that bad until I actually came out. I thought, I need to get my car out of here so I can make it to work," Telmont said.

