Great Lakes Loons home opener officially postponed

The Great Lakes Loons home opener has been postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up on Friday, April 7 as part of a double-header.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 4 p.m.

Fans that purchased tickets for Thursday’s Opening Day game may exchange them at the Dow Diamond box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to any Loons home game throughout the 2017 season, based on availability

The Opening Day parade, also scheduled for today, was canceled on Wednesday. The parade will not be rescheduled.

Plans for the Midwest League Championship Celebration have been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6, prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Peoria Chiefs. That includes the commemorative championship banner giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, which will also now take place on May 6.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.