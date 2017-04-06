Free pet adoption event returns to Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Free pet adoption event returns to Michigan

Posted: Updated:
STOCK PHOTO STOCK PHOTO
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A free adoption event that helped find homes for more than 2,800 cats and dogs last year is returning to Michigan.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event takes place on April 29. They are expecting to find homes for more than 2,000 pets.

The Grand Rapids based non-profit will pay all of the adoption fees at 65 shelters across the state on that day.

“Many pets in shelters and rescues have never experienced a loving home and Empty the Shelters will give so many pets the second chance they deserve,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The organization said about 40,000 pets are euthanized in Michigan each year.

Although the adoption will be free, families will have to pay a licensing fee which varies by county from $7 to $12.

To view a list of participating shelters click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Community struck by tragedy comes together with new painted rock trend

    Community struck by tragedy comes together with new painted rock trend

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:29:16 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    One community was struck with several tragedies in the past year. Now its residents are coming together to share their compassion and spread some happiness.

    More >

    One community was struck with several tragedies in the past year. Now its residents are coming together to share their compassion and spread some happiness.

    More >

  • Annoyed by all those robocalls? Here's how to stop them

    Annoyed by all those robocalls? Here's how to stop them

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:25:30 GMT
    During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.  (KCTV5)During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.  (KCTV5)

    During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million. 

    More >

    During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million. 

    More >

  • 5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan

    5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:39:49 GMT
    Source: MSP Metro DetroitSource: MSP Metro Detroit

    Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana. 

    More >

    Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.