Free pet adoption event returns to Michigan

A free adoption event that helped find homes for more than 2,800 cats and dogs last year is returning to Michigan.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event takes place on April 29. They are expecting to find homes for more than 2,000 pets.

The Grand Rapids based non-profit will pay all of the adoption fees at 65 shelters across the state on that day.

“Many pets in shelters and rescues have never experienced a loving home and Empty the Shelters will give so many pets the second chance they deserve,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The organization said about 40,000 pets are euthanized in Michigan each year.

Although the adoption will be free, families will have to pay a licensing fee which varies by county from $7 to $12.

To view a list of participating shelters click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.