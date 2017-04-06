Man charged with stealing jewelry from family friend - WNEM TV 5

Man charged with stealing jewelry from family friend

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Justin Clark (Courtesy: Gladwin Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Justin Clark (Courtesy: Gladwin Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A 25-year-old man has been charged, accused of stealing jewelry from a friend.

In January 2016 a Gladwin County Deputy was called to a home in Bourret Township.

The victim said a family friend, 25-year-old Justin Clark, had visited, and after he left the victim discovered some of their jewelry was missing.

Deputies found evidence and even recovered one piece of jewelry from a pawn shop down state.

Clark, from Greenville, was arrested recently was arraigned on April 5.

He was charged with larceny over $20,000, larceny in a building and habitual third offender.

>>Slideshow: Mid-MIchigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Community struck by tragedy comes together with new painted rock trend

    Community struck by tragedy comes together with new painted rock trend

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:29:16 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    One community was struck with several tragedies in the past year. Now its residents are coming together to share their compassion and spread some happiness.

    More >

    One community was struck with several tragedies in the past year. Now its residents are coming together to share their compassion and spread some happiness.

    More >

  • Annoyed by all those robocalls? Here's how to stop them

    Annoyed by all those robocalls? Here's how to stop them

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:25:30 GMT
    During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.  (KCTV5)During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million.  (KCTV5)

    During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million. 

    More >

    During the past 12 months, the FTC reports the number of complaints about robocalls was 60 percent more than the number of calls made the year before to 5.6 million. 

    More >

  • 5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan

    5 pound bag of pot seized, headed to Ohio from Michigan

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:39:49 GMT
    Source: MSP Metro DetroitSource: MSP Metro Detroit

    Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana. 

    More >

    Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit tweeted out a picture of a trooper holding a five-pound bag of marijuana. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.