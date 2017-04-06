Man charged with stealing jewelry from family friend

A 25-year-old man has been charged, accused of stealing jewelry from a friend.

In January 2016 a Gladwin County Deputy was called to a home in Bourret Township.

The victim said a family friend, 25-year-old Justin Clark, had visited, and after he left the victim discovered some of their jewelry was missing.

Deputies found evidence and even recovered one piece of jewelry from a pawn shop down state.

Clark, from Greenville, was arrested recently was arraigned on April 5.

He was charged with larceny over $20,000, larceny in a building and habitual third offender.

