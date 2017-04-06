Storm knocks out sump pump, flooding house

As a lot of households dealt with flooded basements and other damages, the phones at restoration companies rang off the hook on Thursday.

"Over night we didn't know anything was going on," said John Walworth, homeowner.

He was in for a surprise when he walked into his newly remodeled basement.

"Before I got about halfway down the stairs I could see a little glistening on the carpet and I knew I was in trouble," Walworth said.

Rain and winds up to 50 miles per hour wreaked havoc on roads and knocked out power to residents across Mid-Michigan. It also knocked out Walworth's sump pump.

"In a sump pump situation like this they need to stop the source of the water. So have the sump pump fixed and try to do that prior to even calling a restoration company," said Eric Chester, with ServePro.

At a minimum the Walworths can expect to lose the padding under their carpet, but their carpet could also be in jeopardy.

Workers may need to pull base boards and drill holes to fully remove the water with air movers and humidifiers.

"I screamed. I haven't even been down here cause I was so upset. Cause I told him, what if we get water in the basement," Lois Walworth said.

The Walworths said they are keeping things in perspective. They have things to be grateful for so they will get through it.

Plus a sense of humor doesn't hurt.

"This was going to be a relaxing day. I didn't know we were going swimming," Lois Walworth said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.