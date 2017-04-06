Recall issued for SoyNut products - WNEM TV 5

Recall issued for SoyNut products

State food inspectors found recalled products for sale - products blamed for sickening dozens of people in 12 states with E.coli.

The recall issued nearly a month ago affects products by the SoyNut Butter company of Illinois. It covers all varieties of I.M. Healthy SoyNut butters, I.M. Healthy Granola products and the Dixie Diner's Club Brand Carb Not Beanit Butter.

The products are sold in stores throughout Mid-Michigan.

No illnesses have been reported in Michigan.

Inspectors did not say where they saw the recalled products for sale.

