Loons Opening Day Festivities Postponed

MIDLAND, Mich. – Tonight’s scheduled Championship Celebration and Opening Day game between the Great Lakes Loons and Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed. The decision was made considering current weather and field conditions, along with the forecast of rain, cold temperatures, and high winds for Midland throughout the rest of the day.

The game will be made up on Friday, April 7, as part of a doubleheader. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven-inning contests separated by a half-hour break. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4 p.m.

Plans for the Midwest League Championship Celebration have been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6, prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Peoria Chiefs. That includes the commemorative championship banner giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, which will also now take place on May 6.

The Saginaw Valley State Veterans group Opening Day outing has been rescheduled for April 13.

Fans that purchased tickets for Thursday’s Opening Day game may exchange them at the Dow Diamond box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to any Loons home game throughout the 2017 season, based on availability.

Both games of the doubleheader will be broadcast on ESPN 100.9-FM with Chris Vosters and Brad Tunney on the call. Pregame coverage will start at 3:30 p.m. Loons games can be heard on ESPN 100.9-FM, ESPN1009.com, Loons.com and on your mobile device using the TuneIn App. Along with the radio broadcast, all 70 Loons home games and select road games are also streamed digitally via MiLB.TV.

