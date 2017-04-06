White Sox pounded Tigers 11-2 - WNEM TV 5

   CHICAGO (AP) -- Matt Davidson had his first career triple and first home run as a member of the Chicago White Sox in an 11-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
   Geovany Soto, the catcher who joined the White Sox as a free agent this off season, added his first two home runs for Chicago to help give Rick Renteria his first victory as the team's manager.
   James Shields (1-0) threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. Shields allowed Tyler Collins' solo homer in the second inning to open the scoring, but the Tigers managed only four hits.
   Soto's three-run home run in the third made it 5-1 and chased left-hander Matthew Boyd (0-1).
