Thousands left in the dark after storms hit Mid-Michigan

Thousands are still without power Friday as a result of storms that hit Mid-Michigan.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, about 11,000 DTE Energy customers remained in the dark after heavy rain, wind and snow moved through southeast Michigan, according to a spokesperson.

“The priority of DTE crews is to first eliminate downed power lines to ensure the safety of the public. Restoration estimates are currently unavailable. DTE expects to have restoration estimates tomorrow, after crews assess the damage in the morning,” the company said in a statement.

DTE crews will be working 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore power. The vast majority of customers are expected to have power restored by end of the day Friday, according to DTE. The remaining customers by end of the day on Saturday.

DTE also said safety is always a priority. Customers should stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything they may contact. Always consider them live.

Other storm tips:

Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside until help arrives.

Always operate generators outdoors to avoid dangerous buildup of toxic fumes.

Turn off or unplug all appliances to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored. Leave one light switch on to indicate when power is restored.

Don’t open refrigerators or freezers more than absolutely necessary. A closed refrigerator will stay cold for 12 hours. Kept closed, a well-filled freezer will preserve food for two days.

If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should try to make alternative accommodations with family or friends.

To see the DTE outage map, click here.

Lucky's Kountry Korner in Caro was without power on Friday.

"I wasn't here. My husband was and he called me at 6:30 and said we don't have power, we'll have to close early," said Sue Kashat, owner of Lucky's.

She said every minute they are in the dark is costing them business, but luckily they had some friends help them out.

"A friend of ours called us and said they had a generator we could borrow," Kashat said.

That generator only powered certain things inside the store.

"Cash register don't work, lottery doesn't work. Nothing. Even my credit card machine is not working today," Kashat said.

One of the store regulars, Matthew Snyder, lives around the corner. He is dealing with the same thing.

"I'm remodeling my kitchen right now with my parents and we were trying to get stuff done and we had to stop about 7 last night and it sucks," Snyder said.

Consumers Energy is also reporting scattered outages Friday:

Ogemaw County – 36

Iosco County – 31

Arenac County – 61

Saginaw County – 60

Shiawassee County – 274

Genesee County – 206

Alcona County – 57

Gladwin County - 84

An estimated restoration time has been set for 11 p.m. Friday.

To see the Consumers Energy outage map, click here.

Donald Hewitt and his family thought they were out of the woods after getting through several hours of rain and winds up to 50 miles per hour, until they lost power to their Genesee County home Thursday afternoon.

"We thought it was wind, but now we're assuming that maybe it was a low line caught by a truck," Hewitt said.

This is the second time he has lost power in a month.

"The boys had the generator all put up on the shelf and we thought we were good. They had to unload it this morning," Hewitt said.

Thumb Electric is also reporting 3,000 outages in Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties.

