Heavy flooding across Mid-Michigan brings back memories of 1986

Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
QUANICASSEE, MI (WNEM) -

The wind and rain that caused water to pool up in low-lying areas hit shoreline communities hard across Mid-Michigan.

Waves rolled on the Quanicassee River heading upstream.

"It looks like giant icebergs coming in the way the white caps are rolling,” Jim Valentine said.

The north wind on the Saginaw Bay, combined with an already swollen river, caused significant flooding.

The worst of it, captured by Brian Jenich on a cell phone video. He left his home Thursday afternoon but had to throw on waders just so he could get to his car.

"We just witnessed the water come up as fast as it has since 1986. We ended up with water going across the yard and going into the house, it's the highest and probably most devastating water since 1986,” Jenich said.

In 1986, historic flooding devastated many areas across Mid-Michigan. Thursday’s flooding brought back those memories from three decades ago.

“There was a lot of water across the roads,” Valentine said.

Valentine lives just down from where the Quanicassee dumps into the Saginaw Bay.

He said when it backed up, his in-laws who lives next door, had water in their garage. Others, had their basements flooded.

“It’s a mess. Just clean it up, it’s all you can do,” he said. 

