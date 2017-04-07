Residents left cleaning up after storm damages shoreline community

Barely able to be heard over the roaring winds, Ethan Deardoff looks out at the broken fences and debris covering the street.

They were forced to evacuate Thursday from their waterfront home at the Wenona Beach Estate Mobile Home Park as heavy wind and flood water battered the shoreline.

“I’ve been here 18 years and I’ve never seen a storm this bad,” Deardoff said. “It was pretty crazy. Five-foot waves up on the deck. That whole deck was covered in water. Boat was on the other side of the fence. Now, in the front yard.”

Many people in the park were told to leave their homes and all their belongings to find shelter.

Hours later, many returned to find the shambled mess the storm left behind.

“Oh, it’s terrible,” Kevin Metevia said.

Metevia stopped by to check on his mother’s house. To his pleasant surprise, it appears to be intact. He’s glad his mom found safety, though.

“I’m happy she’s alright in a house with a basement and all that,” he said.

However, not all the homes escaped the storm’s wrath.

“The water just kept coming and coming, and eventually broke open my gate.” Paul Mason said.

Mason and his wife, Diane, covered up their windows and left Thursday morning after losing power. They came back to find a broken deck, a missing fence, and a whole lot of cleanup work.

“I worry about next year and the next storm because as the bay rises, every storm impact is just that much more dramatic. We'll have to wait and see,” Mason said.

It could be days before the full extent of the damage is realized and all families return to their homes. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.