Rejoice, baseball fans! Opening day for Tigers, Great Lakes Loons

It's Christmas Day for Mid-Michigan baseball fans!

The Great Lakes Loons and the Detroit Tigers celebrate their home openers Friday. The Loons were supposed to open Thursday, but the severe weather forced them to move it to Friday.

The Loons will take on the Lansing Lugnuts in a double header starting at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox for their home opener and a Mid-Michigan bar will hold a huge watch party.

Tavern 101 in Bay City is hosting a viewing party, complete with a raffle for Tigers tickets and cool items from local breweries.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the game starts at 1 p.m.

