NOAA: March 2017 was the 9th warmest on record - WNEM TV 5

NOAA: March 2017 was the 9th warmest on record

Posted: Updated:
CNN Photo CNN Photo
CNN -

If you thought last month felt a little warmer than usual, you're not alone.

Federal officials said the average contiguous temperature in the U.S. in march was 46.2 degrees Fahrenheit. That's nearly five degrees higher than the 20th century average and the ninth warmest March on record.

Officials said the record and near-record warmth spanned 13 states in the West and Great Plains.

However, the Northeast dealt with below-average temperatures last month.

The March numbers continue the above-average trend for U.S. temperatures this year.

Since the first of the January, the average U.S. temperature is more than five degrees above the 20th century average.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

