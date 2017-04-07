UPDATE: Icy conditions, crashes cause mess in Mid-Michigan

Traffic on southbound I-75 at the Clio rest area was shut down for sometime.

Icy road conditions and dozens of crashes caused quite the mess Friday morning in Mid-Michigan.

In Genseee County, a crash happened just before 6 a.m. near exit 125 on I-75. Officers closed the freeway ramp from southbound I-75 to southbound I-475 for more than two hours. It reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

All lanes of southbound I-475 at Stewart Avenue (Exit 9), just after Dort Highway, were closed just after 6 a.m. after multiple crashes. The area reopened about 8:30 a.m. as well.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Center reported more than 20 crashes between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. alone. It's unknown if the crashes resulted in any injuries.

In Saginaw County, the left lane of southbound I-675 at Veterans Memorial Parkway (Exit 1) remains closed after a crash. There's no word on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

