Passerby helps victim after rollover crash

Authorities say a passerby stopped to help a fellow Michigan driver after he rolled his vehicle.

It happened on Thursday, April 6 about 10:15 p.m. on Harrington Road near Black River Road in Lexington Township.

Investigators said 20-year-old Mark Hascall, Jr. of Butchville was headed eastbound on Harrington Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to the weather conditions.

The vehicle entered a field on the south side of the road, rolled once, and landed on its roof.

Police said a passerby, 26-year-old Matthew Cottrell of Croswell, drove by the crash scene and stopped. He found Hascall still in his vehicle, asking for help. Cottrell helped Hascall out of the vehicle and called 911.

Hascall was taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

