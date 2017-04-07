Bomb squad called after military flare, body found in house fire - WNEM TV 5

Bomb squad called after military flare, body found in house fire

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The bomb squad was called to a house fire after officials found a body inside, as well as a military flare. 

Lt. Dave Kaiser with the Michigan State Police confirmed the State Police Fire Marshal and Bomb Unit were called just before 6 p.m. Thursday to a fire at 12701 Burt Road in Brant Township.

Firefighters found 67-year-old William Blehm dead inside the home, Kaiser said. They also found a military shell. The shell ended up being a dummy 60-millimeter illumination shell, or military flare.

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause of death for the person.

