9th warmest March in the US, slightly below average in Mid-Michigan

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), released a report yesterday that the United States checked in with the 9th warmest March on record. The average contiguous temperature in March was 46.2, which was around 4.7 degrees above the 20th century average.

After the warmest February of all time in Saginaw and the 2nd warmest in Flint, many in Mid-Michigan were hoping for an early spring.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature had a different plan for us the first few weeks of March. In the first 15 days of the month, Saginaw had 10 days with highs only in the 20s and 30s, with Flint only slightly behind with 9 days.

While a warmer finish helped us avoid a spot on the Top 20 Coldest Marches list from the National Weather Service office in Detroit, we still finished below average in the temperature department.

Saginaw and Flint see an average temperature in the month of March around 33-34 degrees. This year, we weren't far from that average, but still technically below. Flint was behind by two tenths of a degree, while Saginaw was around one degree below average.

While the temperatures in March weren't unusual, we did manage to make the Top 20 Wettest Marches list. Flint was over 1" above average in liquid equivalent precipitation, while Saginaw was around .75" above average. These March numbers were good enough for the 12th wettest March in Flint and 20th wettest in Saginaw.

Despite very little snow in February, both Saginaw and Flint weren't far from average in this category. Saginaw checked in around 1" above average with 7.5" of snow, while Flint was around 1" below average with 5.4" of snow for the month.

All in all, it was a pretty average March in Mid-Michigan. A month where we never know what to expect featured a little bit of everything, from snow to even a day in the 70s on March 24th in Flint.

