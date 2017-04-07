Saginaw's All Area Arts Awards held on May 3 - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw's All Area Arts Awards held on May 3

By Ian Rubin, TV5 News Director
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw Arts & Enrichment Commission will celebrate the 28th Annual All Area Arts Awards on Wednesday, May 3, in The Red Room at The Dow Event Center. The reception, dinner with entertainment and awards ceremony recognizes arts organizations, businesses, volunteers and civic leaders whose efforts on behalf of the arts have enhanced the Quality of Life in Saginaw County and the Great Lakes Bay Region. The event is open to the public and tickets are now on sale for $40 per person. Call the Enrichment Commission at 989-759-1363, ext. 223 for more information or to purchase tickets.

The evening will kick off with an hors d’ oeuvres reception and danceable world music by Courtinuum at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Call to Celebrate with the Mighty Marching Trojan Drum-line  and dinner. David Custer from here at WNEM TV5 will emcee the event and this year’s featured entertainment will be the men’s sextet AhTempo! The evening will conclude with the announcement of the All Area Arts Awards.

2017 All Area Arts Awards Nominees include: Bill Brinker, Donna Branch and Larsen Cottrell, the Field Neurosciences Institute, Mary and Jim Fives, Goodrich Quality 10 GDX – Ballet and Opera in Theatre, Great Lakes Bay En Plein Air Festival, Desmond Q. Laury  Ann Russell-Lutenske, Kujuanna A. Ray and Patricia Yockey. Previous winners include Brian D’Arcy James, Kevin Cole, Jazz on Jefferson, PRIDE’s Friday Night Live, Absolute! Building Maintenance, Saginaw Choral Society, Wildfire Credit Union, Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra, among others.

The All Area Arts Awards is made possible with the support of our Patron Sponsors: Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, Catholic Federal Credit Union, Garber Automotive, Hausbeck Pickle Company, Ruth Ann Knapp, David and Audrey Lewis, St. Mary’s of Michigan, Saginaw Valley State University, W.L. Case & Company and Wildfire Credit Union. Additional support from the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For further information call (989) 759-1363, ext. 223.

