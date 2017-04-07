Frozen peas recalled for potential listeria contamination

Lakeside Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of Season's Choice brand frozen peas.

The recall is for the 16 ounce bags packed for Aldi, Inc and distributed to seven states, including Michigan.

The FDA said the peas have potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can call serious and sometimes fatal infections in children.

The product was distributed to Aldi stores in Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Florida.

The recalled peas have the following label codes:

DC17038 PLAB6176 BEST BY 08 2018

DC27038 PLAB6176 BEST BY 08 2018

DC27038 BNAF7286 BEST BY 08 2018

DC37038 BNAF7286 BEST BY 08 2018

DC47038 PLAC6216 BEST BY 08 2018

DC57038 PLAC6216 BEST BY 08 2018

All of the suspected packages have been removed from store shelves, the FDA said.

The company is not aware of any illnesses associated with the product.

Consumers who may have purchased a recalled product should discard it or return it to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.