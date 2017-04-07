Police investigate suspicious death in Saginaw

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found laying dead outside of a local home.

Saginaw police said 68-year-old Stanley Brown was found dead on Wisner Street near E. Genesee just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Crime scene investigators were on the scene into the afternoon.

Police have not released the cause of death.

