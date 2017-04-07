Amputee opens yoga studio in Grand Blanc

A local woman is taking every challenge head on and never letting an obstacle stand in her way.

Despite living with one fewer leg than most, she has never let it slow her down.

She is living proof you can do anything you set your heart to and now she is helping others overcome their obstacles as well.

Kelsey Koch has always known life with a prosthetic leg. She was 9-months-old when her leg was amputated. Her "pretty leg" as she calls it visually matched her right leg, but prevented her from doing as much as she wanted.

"It doesn't allow you to live an active lifestyle. Doing yoga and doing inversions, it's 5 pounds heavier," Koch said.

Several years ago she received her first prosthetic running blade. She didn't know then that the new leg would lead to her new passion.

Koch began practicing yoga at Genesis Athletic Club as a way to battle scoliosis. Pretty soon her new hobby became her calling.

"Yoga really comes into play with that because it forces you to strengthen both sides of your body. So I was using that to strengthen my weaker side," Koch said.

Koch became certified as a yoga teacher and just last month she started her own practice.

"It's always been a goal or dream of mine to have the own studio feel as well," Koch said.

She opened Serenity Yoga in Grand Blanc. Since her grand opening she has converted new yogis like Sara Gonsler.

"It's actually really peaceful. I always leave with a really great feeling and I feel so much more productive for the day," Gonsler said.

Koch wants to help other amputees feel good in their prosthetics. That's why she will soon be offering a yoga clinic for amputees once a week.

Her mission is to help anyone realize the benefits of the ancient practice.

"Everyone's different. Everyone moves different. Everyone's body is different. But the effects of yoga, really mentally and physically, it could change your life in ways that maybe you didn't realize you needed change," Koch said.

