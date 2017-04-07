Police: Man dies after workplace incident

A 47-year-old man died after he became entrapped underneath a steel fixture while working.

It happened at the Lapeer Industries plant on John Conley Drive in Lapeer Friday morning.

Police officers from the Lapeer Police Department arrived to find the man seriously injured and employees were trying to free him.

Life saving measures were immediately taken, police said.

The man was transported to McLaren Regional Lapeer Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation shows the incident was the result of an industrial accident, police said.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

